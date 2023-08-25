(WTNH) – For many families, this is the last weekend before kids go back to school. It’s an expensive time of the year so we are Stretching Your Dollar with some end-of-the-summer deals this Freebie Friday.

Enjoy free live music at Apple Barrel Farm Market with Lyman Orchards from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This summer music festival raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There will also be a beer garden, food trucks, henna, and more available to purchase.

If you’re looking for a late summer getaway, Avelo Airlines is rolling out travel deals with 50% off base fares. Use code “SEP50”.

Lake Compounce is having a $29.99 season finale sale, which will allow you to take the family for some fun between now and Labor Day.

As you’re shopping back to school, get a free ice cream with a purchase at The Shops at Yale. Spend $50 or more at a participating retailer and get a free cup or cone at the New Haven locations of Ashley’s Ice Cream and Arethusa Farm Dairy. Saturday is the last da.

And remember, Saturday is the last day to take advantage of the state’s tax-free week. Save on the state’s 6.35% sales tax on clothing and shoes under $100.