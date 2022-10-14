Conn. (WTNH) — This Friday, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with freebies to some fun events across the state.

Guided Hike Tours

Over in Hamden, mark your calendar as next week, guided hikes return to Sleeping Giant State Park. Many tours were cancelled during the pandemic, but they’re returning just in time for fall foliage. The first tour is October 23. Guests can register in advance.

Apple Festival

In Greater Hartford, this weekend kicks-off the Glastonbury Apple Harvest and Music Festival, one of the state’s longest-running fests. A number of musical acts are lined up, and there will be food, and of course, apple treats. On Friday, guests can score free admission, and over the weekend, older kids and adults will have to pay about $5.

Cove Side Carnival

This weekend is also the 13th annual Cove Side Carnival in Wethersfield. Free admission and parking is available, with rides and games right in the heart of one of the largest historic districts. Additionally, the location was famously inspired by the “Witch of Blackbird Pond.”

Better Help Living Expo

The Women’s Better Health Living Expo will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Guests can look for health, nutrition, fashion, and beauty solutions.

