Freebie Friday: Apps and websites to prevent your kids’ ‘summer slide’

It may be the last weekend in July but there is still plenty of summer to go! With it being an unusual year for education, parents -may be looking for some help preventing that “summer slide” when it comes to your kid’s learning. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with free online tools that can help with that.

These come to us from money.com:

Abcya is one to check out! With more than 400 educational games for children in grades pre-k through 6, Abcya is used in classrooms throughout the nation to help students practice their skills in a variety of subjects. The games are free online, but you will have to pay money to access the app.

Coolmath is another freebie that features math games, quizzes and text-based explanations. Mostly focused on kids 12-years-old and under.

Check out PBS Kids that features a robust lineup of videos, games and apps aimed at helping kids with not only math and literacy but also social and emotional skills.

And Khan academy is a nonprofit organization that offers free video-based lessons and practice exercises in math, reading, grammar and other subjects. In response to school closures, Khan academy created multiple resources for parents, including daily schedule templates for elementary students and weekly math learning plans for grades 3 through 6.

Another freebie to let you know about – there’s a backpack giveaway happening this Sunday, July 26th from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Wireless Zone locations. Participating stores will give out backpacks with school supplies free to customers on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.