Freebie Friday: Apps to improve your health during the COVID-19 pandemic

It’s been hard during the coronavirus pandemic to keep up with normal healthy routines like gym workouts, meditation and good nutrition habits. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some free or inexpensive technology that help you get back on track from home.

Being cooped up at home and away from the gym or yoga studio can make it harder to stay on track of our health these days. But health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour says you can simply turn to your phone

Check out these six mobile apps that she says can help keep you accountable.

“Habit tracker is great for any habit that you’re looking to cultivate, such as writing in a gratitude journal. Or working out,” Mansour says. “Yoga Wake-up doesn’t even require a mat. You can wake up to a yoga routine and meditation while you’re in bed.”

Don’t forget to drink your water. She says water logged helps you keep track of your intake throughout the day. Drinking water also helps fight fatigue, reduce headaches, and speed up your metabolism to help with weight loss.”

And here’s one to help you relax. “Chill Anywhere doesn’t require a meditation studio or even a block to literally chill.” She continues, “Lose It is an app that helps you track food, and helps give you little reminders on what you need to improve upon or what foods are trending in your daily diary.”

Another app to keep in mind: “My Fitness Pal help track not only food but fitness! You can access fitness routines and also recipes and track your fitness success.”

She says the idea is we’re all on our phones anyway, so why not find a way to make it work for you in a healthy way.

Again not all of these apps are totally free, but those that aren’t likely have a free trial of some kind so you can check it out and see if its something that’s worth your time.