It's Freebie Friday! We're Stretching Your Dollar with some free events and resources for the entire family.

Baby formula Facebook group

Let’s start off with a great resource for moms. We’ve been talking recently about the baby formula shortage hitting Connecticut hard. This is really nice for parents; a free Facebook group called Find My Formula CT. Parents share where they found formula, plus tips to finding it in-store and online. People also share and give.

Women’s Better Living Expo

Ladies, listen up! The Women’s Better Living Expo is happening this weekend. Talk and learn about healthy fashion and beauty. Register ahead of time online and get in for free. It’s happening at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Springpath College Fair

A lot of students are getting ready for college. Some started the process of deciding the decision process, where to apply, and what to major in. The SpringPath College Fair is happening for Hartford County, Middlesex County, and Litchfield County students. More than 100 colleges and universities will be there on Sunday at the Farmington Polo Club from 1 to 5 p.m.

Free ice cream

Mother Nature turned the heat on, am I right? Now’s the time to enjoy ice cream, which tastes even better when it’s free. Get a free regular scoop from Baskin Robbins by downloading the app and signing up for mobile deals. Then, just show the offer to get your scoop.

