Freebie Friday: Back to school, tax-free week, and Free Comic Book Day

From back to school to ice cream, there are a lot of great deals ahead this weekend.

As you plan your back-to-school shopping, remember Connecticut’s tax-free week starts Sunday. Most clothing and shoes under $100 will be exempt from the state tax.

The Staples in Newington is holding an event Saturday that can lead to great savings and freebies for teachers! It’s their VIT event: Very Important Teachers. The Newington Chamber of Commerce says the first 50 people are likely to land freebies.

Support local at the Made in Connecticut Expo this weekend in Naugatuck! Kids 12 and under are free to get in.

Free Comic Book Day is back this year on Saturday. Head to your local comic shops for fun deals and celebrations.

The American Red Cross is dealing with a nationwide blood shortage and urging you to donate with giveaways. This month, if you donate in August, get a free 4-month special to Apple Music.

Get free ice cream through Friendly’s when you buy a Friendly’s product at a grocery store. Upload your receipt online at getfriendlys.com. You get $5 back in your Venmo account! It’s a deal that’s good through August 25.