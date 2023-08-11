(WTNH) – From crafts to back-to-school, there are a few fun events that could also save you money. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with some free events going on.

If you have crafty kids at home, Lowes has a fun workshop Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free but you need to reserve a spot online. Kids who attend the workshop will be making a rolling toy pickup truck.

Friday starts the Cornerstone Foundation’s Annual Back-To-School event that invited residents in Vernon, Tolland, and Ellington to get the supplies they need for free. The event will take place Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will also take place next weekend. The store is located at 1C Prospect Street.

Save the date for Sunday, Aug. 20 because Foxwoods is bringing back its big back-to-school backpack giveaway. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets.

This event is not free but the Made in CT Expo this weekend is an opportunity to support local businesses. It takes place on the Berlin Fairgrounds and it costs $6 to attend.

If you live near any bowling alleys, this Saturday is National Bowling Day! Look around to see if your local alley has any discounts to celebrate.