(WTNH) – From theater to coffee and burgers, there are a lot of deals to look forward to as we head into the weekend. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday.

If you’re interested in ballet, head to Warehouse 635 in West Hartford on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the Ballet Theatre Company will be there for a meet and greet. You may even be able to get a mini-lesson or prize. The event is free and open to the public.

If shows are your thing, head to Guilford. More than 20 free performances are coming to the Guilford Green from Sept. 17 through 24 as part of Greestage Gulford.

Save some money on a good read! The friends of Blackston Library are holding their annual book sale on the Branford Town Green this weekend. And Sunday is the $10 bag sale which means added savings on what’s not scooped already.

For our coffee lovers here’s a deal. Every Thursday through Sept. 28, Starbucks customers who order one of the seasonal beverages after noon will get a second one free. You have to order through the Starbucks app. They are celebrating 20 years of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

At Dunkin, Monday is the day to score a free hot or iced coffee with purchase through the app. The deal is for reward members.

Monday is also National Cheeseburger Day, and Wendy’s celebrating by offering one cent Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers with any purchase from Sept. 18 through 22. Visit the offers section in the app rewards store.