Freebie Friday: Being a part of the 16th Annual Open House Day without leaving your home

An annual tradition continues this weekend, but with a virtual spin to adapt to changing times. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with how you can experience the 16th Annual Open House Day in Connecticut without leaving your house.

Open House Day is this Saturday and it’s usually a way to experience and support more than 130 attractions across Connecticut. They usually offer some kind of free admissions or add-ons but this year many of them are going virtual.

A little bit of what’s happening is you can still see live animals. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is running a live zoo cam of their red pandas, spider monkeys and a giant anteater, as well as a Facebook live every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. which will feature different zoo animals.

The Connecticut Science Center has a spring scavenger hunt set up for your family. You can download your own copy of the hunt. Many things can be found in your own yard!

Danbury Public Library has virtual events going on all week. They call it “Seuss on the Loose” and they’re live on Facebook Mondays at 2 p.m. Also, daily stories are offered Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and there’s a storytime live on Facebook every Friday at 11 a.m.

Its also a day to experience museums. For example, the American Clock & Watch Museum has a day of activities planned each hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. live on Facebook.

And experience a new business you haven’t visited yet. The Atwood Farm in Mansfield Center is offering a 10-minute virtual tour to learn about life on the farm, weaving, apple picking, blacksmithing and more.

This is not only a day for you to experience Connecticut – it’s also when you’re encouraged to make donations to support local businesses. There more than 130 participating, so click here to see the full list.