Freebie Friday: Catching Santa, Christmas music, holiday travels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The festive holiday weekend is here and as you gather with loved ones, and News 8 has some freebies you may find fun along the way.

If you want to catch Saint Nick in the act, check out the ICAUGHTSANTA app, a free opportunity to see what Santa looks like in your living room putting presents by the tree.

If you’re looking for some Christmas music as you travel to Grandmas, the SiriusXM app is offering your first three months free for new subscribers. If you’ve been thinking about getting it, now is a good time.

Or perhaps caffeine to fuel your family sleigh. Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee on Christmas. No purchase is necessary.

For anyone traveling a long distance, if you need to stop for a bite, you can get a free small cup or Chili at Wendy’s when you order through the app now through Dec. 26.

McDonald’s is wrapping up its 12 days of Christmas promotion. Dec. 23 is the last day. Spend at least a follow on the app and get a freebie of some kind thrown in.