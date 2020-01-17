Freebie Friday: Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in free tour, and more events

What’s better than it being friday? Getting a bunch of freebies! We’re stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some free stuff.

First, get zen! On Saturday, the lululemon in New Haven is offering free yoga classes. It’s actually for a fundraiser to raise money for a non-profit hoping to bring yoga everywhere. That starts at 8:30 a.m.

Maybe your new years resolution is to become more organized? On Saturday, the Southington Lowe’s is helping you with closet organization. That’s happening from 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

It might be a little chilly out on the water, but the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk doesn’t care. They’re offering free boat rides this weekend. That’s happening from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, then 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! Monday, the state is honoring the civil rights leader. The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center will have free tours from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – snacks are included!