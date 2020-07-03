Freebie Friday: Celebrating National Ice Cream Month with some sweet deals

We are not only celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend. It’s also the first weekend of July which is National Ice Cream Month and there are deals to be had. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some tasty treats.

Get a free sundae when you buy one at participating Carvel locations every Wednesday. This one is ongoing. It’s a BOGO deal and for soft serve only.

Get free delivery from Baskin Robbins when you buy more than $15 worth of flavor – you need to order through Doordash to get that deal.

7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday month all month long this year with deals. But one of the best is you can get a free medium slurpee if you’re a 7rewards member.

And some special July 4 discounts for our military. Walgreens is offering special deals for service members, veterans & military families today through Sunday – 30% off and 20% off certain brands.

If you’re in the market for a car, Honda and Acura are doubling their military discount this Fourth of July weekend for military, first responders and healthcare professionals. You can get $1,000 off now. It’s normally $500.