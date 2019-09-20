Freebie Friday: ChiliFest in New Haven, free Batman comic books and more!

(WTNH) — It’s the end of the week and time to think about how you can stretch your dollar this weekend. This Freebie Friday, it’s all about food and family activities.

Starting with an almost freebie and more of just a good deal. It’s Community Day at the Connecticut Science Center on Saturday, which means admission is only $5 for anyone who wants to visit. This price beats the $23 that adults are usually charged.

The new Pokeworks in West Hartford is celebrating their grand opening by offering a buy one, get one deal on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You may be able to get a free Batman comic book on Saturday at your local comic book store because it’s Batman Day! A lot of places are participating, so all your neighborhood shop.

The Smithsonian is celebrating museum day on Saturday by offering free entry for two people. Head to smithsonianmag.com to get your ticket.

More family fun, take the kids to the 27th annual ChiliFest at East Shore Park in New Haven Saturday. There will be all kinds of free entertainment and activities. But yet, this is a fee if you want to eat the chili or drink the beer.

It’s National Seat Check Day this weekend. A number of communities offering free opportunities to get those car seats checked and installed properly. On Monday, you can go to the AAA in Milford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.