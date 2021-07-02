Freebie Friday: COVID vaccine perks and free outdoor activities for July

(WTNH) — We are heading into the holiday weekend, so it’s time to take a look at where you can find a few freebies in July. We are stretching your dollar with a look this Freebie Friday.

Kids get a free pass to museums in the state this summer. Happening now, kids and teens under 18 and under can visit more than 90 venues for the rest of the season. One adult will get free admission with them.

You can join free outdoor adventures in South Windsor. LL Bean is offering these courses led by trained experts like kayaking, fly fishing, archery, and more. The “Outdoor Discovery Program” runs until July 11.

Panera Bread is the latest chain to offer an incentive to get the vaccine. Get a free bagel July 2 – 4 at participating locations when you show your vaccine card.

New Haven Health is kicking off a new vaccine initiative, and it’s full of freebies! Covid vaccine clinics are happening at Lighthouse Point Park. Incentives include Dunkin gift cards — or a Quassy Amusement Park ticket. This will be happening through the end of August.

A similar deal at Lowes stores – you get a vaccine at participating locations in Cromwell, New Haven and Plainville. Get a $10 dollar lowes gift card or a ticket for free admission to Quassy Amusement Park.