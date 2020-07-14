Freebie Friday: CT places to visit that won’t cost you a thing!

Amid the pandemic, many of you have likely canceled travel plans and are looking to do something closer to home. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a few places you may want to check out that won’t cost you anything!

There is a lot to see and do in Connecticut this time of year. This is just a sampling that comes to us from the folks over at ctvisit.com.

Seek out a farmer’s market near you. If you’re looking to support local businesses during the pandemic, this is one way. The Wethersfield Market on Thursdays and Lebanon Farmer’s Market on Saturday are two good ones to check out.

Get out and see how beautiful Connecticut is by visiting state parks and beaches. Visit a hiking trail, go fishing, or boating. We have 110 free state parks for residents with state license plates. See what’s open now at https://portal.Ct.Gov/whatsopenoutdoors.

Visit a museum you’ve never been to before! the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London is free through Labor Day. It houses a collection of more than 15,000 objects from ancient times to the present.

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich explores diverse art, cultural and natural science topics in its permanent and rotating exhibits.

Or check out some outdoor art since it’s easy to social distance. The New Canaan sculpture trail features eight juried outdoor sculptures installed at six New Canaan land trust preserves.

The Sculpture Affair features 20 giant, 3D sculptures depict everything from woodland animals to abstract symbols of love spread throughout downtown Putnam and the River Trail.

Or if you love flowers, visit Elizabeth Park in West Hartford that has some of the prettiest gardens in the state.

Remember while many places are reopening, there are new safety measures in place and that may mean limited capacity. It’s a good idea to call or research your activities before packing the family into the car.