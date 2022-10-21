Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies.

They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.

Fans of the UConn men’s basketball team will get a sneak peek of the huskies on October 24. The team announced that they will have a blue-white night at Gampel Pavilion. The event, starting at 7 p.m., is open to the public and free, though you need a ticket to get in the door.

Stew Leonards in Newington is having a fun and free Trick or Treat for kids in costume on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This one you still need a ticket for, so don’t delay.

New London’s Halloween Town will kick-off Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be trick or treating for families, costume contests, a visit from the fire department, and other activities.

