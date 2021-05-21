Freebie Friday: Deals and freebies as CT reopens and people get the COVID vaccine

It’s the first weekend in Connecticut businesses are back to operating as usual with limited-to-no COVID restrictions.

It’s a great time to get the family out for some freebies. We are stretching your dollar with what you’ll find.

Shake Shack wants to give you free fries for getting your vaccination. Show your card at participating locations from May 21 through June 12, get free fries when you buy a burger or chicken sandwich.

It’s the first weekend of the “Connecticut Drinks on Us” program. Here’s how it works: you show your vaccination card. You get a free drink. Food purchase is required. You can find participating restaurants here. The campaign ends May 31.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra kicked off its Spring Splash Series. The concerts are free, but you will need to get a ticket on their website. One was this week; There are four left in the series.

A spring fair is happening to celebrate the grand reopening of the Barnes Visitor Center in Bristol Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be crafts, vendors, live music, and more.

If you’re a Yankee or Mets fan and have plans to go to a game in New York, you’ll get a free ticket to another game if you get your COVID vaccine at the stadium!