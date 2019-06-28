Freebie Friday: Deals and freebies to kick off summer season

(WTNH) — It’s the last weekend in June and as we kick off summer, there are some great deals and freebies to get the season started.

As we stretch your dollar this freebie Friday, we’re starting with travel!

Amtrak’s companion sale has begun and goes through August 30th you’ll be able to save on Saturdays by using the discount code “c-2-2-2”.

They’ve also start “Children Are Free Week” at the White Memorial Conservation Center Museum in Litchfield. Kids under 12 get in free through July 5th.

As you plan to host this summer, Williams Sonoma is having a “Taste of summer” event next week, July 1st through the 7th. Stop in stores for free demonstrations of different food and drink ideas.

Keep July 9th on the calendar because that’s when you can score a free entree at Chick-Fil-A On “Cow Appreciation Day” by wearing some kind of cow attire….spots or a bell perhaps?

And there are free firework displays going on statewide in the next week. Find the most up-to-date list here.