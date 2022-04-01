Conn. (WTNH) — From wings to events with your kids, we’re stretching your dollar with some deals this Freebie Friday to take advantage of this weekend.

Ride for free

Starting today and lasting for three months, you can ride CT Transit buses for free as a part of the deal that suspends the state gas tax through June.

Be one with nature

Join the Last Green Valley in Woodstock for an acorn adventure with eagle chicks! Early April is a time when chicks have hatched and parent bald eagles are working hard to keep them fed. Build a nest and learn about what goes into raising chicks. Horizon Wings of Ashford will be on-hand with two bald eagles! Find out more info here.

Free Queso

It may be April, but March Madness continues.

Moe’s rewards members can get a free cup of queso from April 2 to 4 when you order delivery on the app. Members can earn two-times the rewards points for food and beverage purchases.

Don’t forget: kids under 12 eat free every Sunday with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Free Wings

When any march madness game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away six free boneless wings to Blazin’ rewards members. You can order online or check in through your rewards program.



Elm City Deals



Restaurant deals are happening all around the elm city this week.

New Haven’s restaurant week is underway and runs through April 9th, offering great food deals and discounts. Click here for details.

