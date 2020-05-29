Freebie Friday: Deals for grads amid the pandemic

We all know this hasn’t been a typical year for graduating seniors who maybe had to forego a traditional ceremony due to COVID-19. Now some businesses are serving up deals for grads to say congratulations. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look.

Office 365 is giving students and teachers educational software for free. It includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote and Microsoft Team valued around $70 per year. A valid school email address is needed.

Amazon is giving students a free Prime student 6-month trial which gets you free two-day shipping. After that, it’s about $6.50 per month.

Ruth Chris is forking over a good deal. Grads can receive a free filet mignon steak, valued up to $50 with the purchase of any two entrees now through June 28.

Chipotle is also serving up free food. The first 5,000 people to buy a graduation-themed gift card will get a coupon code for a free entrée. This deal is going on now through June 30.

Edible Arrangements will be rewarding some grads with their sweet treats. Just post about your graduation experience using the hashtag #EdibleMoments and #Classof2020 for a chance to win. This goes until June 5.