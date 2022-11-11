Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to honor our nation’s heroes, which is why businesses are serving up deals for those who served our country.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at where the military money-savers are this Veterans Day.

Starbucks — Veterans, military, and their spouses can get a free hot or iced coffee — one per person at participating locations.

Dunkin‘ — It’s a sweet treat at Dunkin’. Veterans and active military get a free donut, with no purchase necessary.

Smashburger — Get a free burger or sandwich when you show a valid ID.

Aroma Joe’s — Veterans receive a free 24 ox. drink.

7-Eleven — Free hotdogs at patricipating locations.

Coastline Brewing Company — Veterans will be celebrated on Saturday with 50% off all pours. Chow will be serving up food from 2 to 8 p.m., offering live music and good company.

All you need for the above deals is a military ID.