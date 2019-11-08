Freebie Friday: Deals for veterans during Veterans Day weekend

Stretch Your Dollar

by: Laura Hutchinson

Posted: / Updated:

We are just a few days away from a day dedicated to honoring our veterans and many businesses will be serving up special deals for those who have served our country. This Freebie Friday is a look at a few ways veterans or military currently serving will be able to stretch their dollar.

Bring that military ID and you’ll be able to get a free cup of coffee at participating Cumberland Farms locations.

You can really stretch your dollar at Kohl’s. The retailer is doubling its military discount this weekend through Veterans day – so that’s 30 percent off.

A number of restaurants are offering complimentary entrees to veterans on Monday – 99 restaurant, Texas Roadhouse and On The Border, just to name a few.

Get a free bagel and cream cheese at Brugger’s Bagels, no purchase necessary.

And, this is important, veterans can get a free flu shot at American Family Care locations on Veterans Day.

