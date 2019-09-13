Freebie Friday: Deals offered to first responders

(WTNH)– This week we are honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 but it’s also about first responders who run into dangerous situations in an effort to help others.

To say thank you, a number of businesses are offering deals. We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with where first responders can save.

To say thank you for what you do, this week and year-round a number of places offer discounts. It’s about knowing where to look and ask! These comes to us from a list of about 100 on bradsdeals.com.

Food is a big one…

Places like Chick-fil-A, Firehouse Subs, and Johnny Rockets are said to offer first responder discounts, some as much as 50%.

Retailers like MLB Shop, New York & Company, Ray-Ban and Under Armour offer a range of discounts.

You may be able to save on your monthly cell phone bill. Check you provider. Apple, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile have some kind of first responder savings program.

And consider this before booking travel too! Ford apparently has a $500 cash-back discount and you may find discounts through vacation booking sites like Royal Caribbean, Sandals and Best Western.

And a few random add-ons. Wedding Wire, Portrait Studio, Lasik Plus and Liberty Mutual Insurance. All places said to have discounts to reward you for what you do.

It may be a good idea check out the list for yourself, that’s on braddeals.com, or just get in the habit of asking when you’re out if there are any discounts for first responders.

Many have them but not all will advertise and you may have to show an ID.