Freebie Friday: Deals on clothes, furniture, and TVs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WTNH) – Retailers are looking to clear their shelves after holiday sales, and this is a weekend to do it while also saving you big money.

We are stretching your dollar with where you can find deals this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These come to use from Saving Advice and the deals are happening now.

Look for sales this weekend on winter clothes and apparel, discounts are expected to be 50 to 70 percent off.

Check out places like Macy’s, JCPenney, and sports gear from Academy Sport and Outdoor. Furniture and home goods go on sale. Look for sales happening at Home Depot, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and Overstock.

This may be a good weekend to start thinking about your Super Bowl TV. Savings can be found at Best Buy or appliances and other electronics at Lowes.