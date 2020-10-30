Freebie Friday: Deals on Halloween treats

(WTNH)– It’s a festive weekend in Connecticut and despite the pandemic, there’s a still a lot of fun to be had. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a few deals to throw in your treat bag.

Saturday is the last day you can score coupons for free Frostys at Wendy’s. The boo books are $1 and proceeds go to charity.

Friday is the last day your little mummys can get free mummy pancakes at IHOP. This deal is for kids under 12 at participating locations. If you order online use the code “freemummy.”

Get your kids in costume for a free drive-thru experience at Stew Leonard’s. Kids in costume get a free treat bag and ice cream.

And not Halloween-related but remember daylight saving time ends, which means you should change the batteries in your smoke & CO detectors. Vernon residents can go get free 9-volt batteries at the fire department on the Hartford Turnpike Sunday from 10-1 p.m. It’s a first come, first serve basis.