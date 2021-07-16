Freebie Friday: Deals on National Ice Cream Day

(WTNH) — It’s a sweet weekend to be in Connecticut! We are stretching your dollar with a look at some tasty deals this Freebie Friday.

National Ice cream Day is Sunday and businesses are ready:

  • Get a dollar off dipped cones Sunday at participating Dairy Queen locations.
  • Get a free ice cream scoop with purchase when you order from Insomnia Cookies Friday to Sunday by using code “Ice Cream Day”.
  • It’s 35% off most ice cream products at Whole Foods this week; Friday through Tuesday, July 20. Prime members may actually be able to save more in some cases.
  • If you stop into participating Carvel locations Sunday and try one of their new churro treats — you’ll get a surprise offer that can be redeemed through August 30!
  • It’s free ice-cream-scented kinetic sand at Baskin Robbins with a $10 purchase or more on Sunday while supplies last.

