Freebie Friday: Deals on National Ice Cream Day

(WTNH) — It’s a sweet weekend to be in Connecticut! We are stretching your dollar with a look at some tasty deals this Freebie Friday.
National Ice cream Day is Sunday and businesses are ready:
- Get a dollar off dipped cones Sunday at participating Dairy Queen locations.
- Get a free ice cream scoop with purchase when you order from Insomnia Cookies Friday to Sunday by using code “Ice Cream Day”.
- It’s 35% off most ice cream products at Whole Foods this week; Friday through Tuesday, July 20. Prime members may actually be able to save more in some cases.
- If you stop into participating Carvel locations Sunday and try one of their new churro treats — you’ll get a surprise offer that can be redeemed through August 30!
- It’s free ice-cream-scented kinetic sand at Baskin Robbins with a $10 purchase or more on Sunday while supplies last.