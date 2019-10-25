Freebie Friday: Deals to get you in the Halloween spirit

It’s an exciting time of year and if you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit this weekend, you’ll find some festive freebies! We’re stretching your dollar with a look this Freebie Friday.

If you take the kids to Chuck E. Cheese to play in costume, they get 50 free tickets now through Halloween.

According to RetailMeNot, kids get a free Fangtastic meal at participating Friendly’s locations now through the 31st when the kids visit in costume.

If you take them to Michael’s Craft stores Saturday from 1pm – 3pm, kids will be making glow-in-the-dark slime. Supplies are free for this one.

A costume could save you money at Chipotle locations on Halloween for their $4 “Boo-rito” deal.

Kids can trick-or-treat in costume at participating Target stores Saturday from 10am – 1pm for their Halloween Paw Patrol party.

And just a reminder to save your money at the Travel Show in Hartford this weekend: use the promo code “Travel 19.” The show is at the Convention Center Saturday from 10 – 4.

