Freebie Friday: Deals to kick off summer

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 05:33 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:46 PM EDT

(WTNH) - It's the end of the week and that means freebie Friday! We are stretching your dollar with the deals to kick off summer.

June 21st officially kicks off summer and there are some ways to keep the kids happy.

Starting with ice cream! Since it's the first day of summer, there are reports that participating Dairy Queen locations are giving out a free dipped cone Friday. You may need to download the DQ app to get the deal.

Subway wants to help parents get their kids to the movies. Now through June 27th Subway guests will get a free child's movie ticket to see Aladdin.

If you don't want to cook, the Olive Garden has their buy one, take one event going on now. You order an entree, you can to take one home.

Bring the kids to a participating Chuck E. Cheese location and you can score a free pizza if you buy one large pizza by the end of June. 

