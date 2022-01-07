Freebie Friday: Deals to kick off the new year

(WTNH) – It’s a new year and there are new deals to start your 2022 off right. We are stretching your dollar with a look this freebie Friday.

First, we know our healthcare workers are facing major stress right now, so to thank them, Mystic Aquarium is offering healthcare workers a free day at the aquarium. It’s a thank you to the outstanding service they have been providing throughout the ongoing pandemic.

If you or a loved one have to get a vaccination appointment, you may be eligible to get one for free or discounted. It’s a promotion by ride-sharing company Lyft. Log in to see how you can get or give a ride to a family member who needs help getting there.

If getting your finances in order is one of your New Year’s resolutions, the three major credit bureaus are offering free weekly credit reports. It’s important people check those to be able to catch and correct any errors.

Save money this new year with restaurant deals. Bertucci’s has a BOGO deal that can help feed a family. Buy any pasta on Mondays, get one free. Or on Tuesday, that deal works on pizza.

If you’re a fan of frosty’s you can get a freebie with a purchase throughout the year with a one-time purchase of the Wendy’s key tag. They’re only $2 and the money benefits charity, the Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption. A good cause that also gets you a freebie all year.