Freebie Friday: Deals to look forward to in June

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:40 AM EDT

(WTNH) - We are saying goodbye to May and with a new month comes some great new deals!

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with some June treats to look forward to!

The first is for nurses! On Tuesday, June 4th - Chipotle with your nurses ID you can get a free burrito with purchase. It's a BOGO deal!

Looking to entertain the little ones, AMC Theatres has a $4 movie deal starting June 5th. Every Wednesday morning they'll be able to see a movie and get popcorn and a drink for $4.

Save the date for Saturday, June 8th. It's Open House Day at various attractions and cultural organizations across Connecticut. Locations and times vary so check online.

And if you're looking to bring the family to a Goats game, the first 1,500 fans on Tuesday, June 4th get a free baseball hat.
 

