Freebie Friday: Deals to snag this weekend

(WTNH) — As your weekends start to fill up with holiday season prep, News 8 is stretching your dollar with a look at where you can find deals this freebie Friday.

If you’re looking for something to do, military members get free admission this weekend at the Connecticut Science Center.

Kids can make a bulldozer for free thanks to Lowe’s this weekend. Be sure to contact your location and make sure to reserve a kit — they may sell out quickly.

It’s all about the free chicken sandwich at Wendy’s and Popeyes. Thrillist reports both are offering the freebie through Sunday the Nov. 15 via app. You likely need to make a purchase through the app to get it.

Be sure to keep your eyes open at your favorite stores and restaurants. Bonus cards have already rolled out at a number of locations, according to Thrillist, which is essentially free money. You buy a gift card of a certain value and get a free bonus card to usually use at a later date.

Even if it’s just a few bucks, that could be a whole meal in some cases. Consider it as a gift idea or for yourself to save money at your favorite places throughout the year.