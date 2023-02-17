(WTNH) – From poetry to a motion picture and hockey! There is plenty to do this weekend that won’t cost a lot of money. We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday!

First, on Friday night, your family is invited to “Movie Under the Stars” night at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford. They’ll be watching the Lego movie. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. It’s perfect for kids 6 and older. Free popcorn and juice boxes will be provided.

If poetry is your thing, on Saturday you can attend Wordhouse Poetry. There will be a number of readings at the Noah Webster House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will begin with an open mic. If you can’t make it on Saturday, other dates are planned. It’s free and open to the public although donations are welcome.

If you like hockey, get discounted tickets at the Connecticut Whale game on Saturday against Toronto and support a good cause. It’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Night. Use code “ENDALZ” for discounted tickets and a portion of the ticket sales goes to support the cause. The same is on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Simsbury.

Be on the lookout for all the President’s Day deals this weekend, especially on furniture and appliances.