Freebie Friday: Discounts and freebies for local summer fun

(WTNH) — From free beer to classic cars, there are a lot of freebies starting this weekend. We are stretching your dollar with a look at this weekend’s activities.

We’ll start with one you have to take advantage of Friday: Lake Compounce is celebrating 175 years with a heroes discount Friday only. 50% off admission to all frontline workers, including; firefighters, police officers, veterans, active-duty military, doctors and nurses and up to five of their guests. There are special activities to honor heroes, as well.

If you like a cold beer, you can get a free pint when you get your vaccine this weekend at Stony Creek Brewery Saturday or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you like to shop — save your receipt and it’ll get you free ice cream and parking. The Shops at Yale have partnered up with Ashley’s Ice Cream and Arethusa Farm Dairy for the deal. You have to spend at least 50 dollars for the deal.

Maybe you want to check out the U.S. Coast Guard “Eagle” in New London. Free tours will be offered on the ship during its stay at City Pier.

If antique cars are your thing, one of the largest cruise shows of its kind is coming to Main Street in Manchester Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its free and there will be special activities and music along the route.