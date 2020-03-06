Freebie Friday: Donuts, Museum visits, and readings!

The first weekend of March is here, so let’s celebrate with some freebies!

Let’s kick things off with a free donut. Dunkin’ Donuts is treating. The franchise is dishing out free donuts every Friday for the entire month of March. All you have to do is download the DD Perks app, enroll in their Dunkin’ rewards program, then buy your favorite drink to get a free donut.

If you’re a Bank of America customer, you can enjoy free admission to more than 225 museums. Here is where you can go in Connecticut:

The Fairfield Museum and History Center

Bruce Museum

New Britain Museum of American Art

Mattatuck Museum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum

MoCA

Or get artsy. On Saturday, children can enjoy make and take crafts! It’s for ages six to ten. That’s happening in the Children’s Room at the New Haven Free Public Library at 10 a.m.

The Connecticut Historical Society is celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday this Saturday! Enjoy readings of There’s a Wocket in my Pocket and even Make a Wacky craft. After, kids can explore the making Connecticut Exhibit and hunt for the items that are mentioned in the book! That’s happening from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.