Freebie Friday: Drive-in Movies, DogtoberFest, Job Fairs, and Blue Back Square

(WTNH)– There’s a lot going on this weekend, and for the right prices as well! Today we are stretching your dollar with this Freebie Friday!

Starting tonight into the rest of the month, the Hamden Recreation Department announced it’s hosting a free drive-in movies series at Town Center Park. The screenings will happen every Friday night starting at 7:30. Tonight is Jurassic Park, so make sure you get a good parking spot before there’s none left.

Lake Compounce is celebrating Dogtoberfest on Sunday. The park will be hosting a Paw-some pup costume contest, offering puppichino’s and will give people the chance to take adorable photos.

Dog Star Rescue will also have pups on-site that are currently available for adoption. If you bring dog toys, food, or treat, you will receive free parking in exchange for your donation.

For businesses who have been struggling through the pandemic might be able to get some help. ABC’s Shark Tank Investor Barbara Corcoran is leading a series of free webinars to provide help and tips. As new webinars are coming soon, you can find the ones you missed at 888barbara.com.

Fall into Blue Back Market is back in West Hartford all day on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.m spend the day outside and enjoy live music, giveaways, entertainment, and vendors. There will also be crafts and ballons at the Market.

Are you looking for a job? Possible a job that comes with a sign-on bonus? Mohegan Sun is holding a job fair on Oct. 13. Jobs fields in food and beverage, security, retail, and more will be in attendance. The first job fair will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second will be on Oct. 27. You can register or walk into the event. And who knows, you could be hired on the spot.