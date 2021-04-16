Freebie Friday: Earth Day deals for environmentally friendly, sustainable products

Next week, Tuesday, April 22, is Earth Day, and many retailers are offering deals to encourage you to be more environmentally conscious. We are stretching your dollar with some of the savings you can find.

These come to us from Retail Me Not.

Burt’s Bees prides itself on its natural products. Right now you can create a personalized lip balm, choosing a flavor with a nod to nature. Plus, you get $5 off $25 if you join their email list.

General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Is offering 20% off some of its select herbs, greens and superfoods now through April 25.

Fitness apparel Athleta is offering 20% off its sustainable tops and other fitness gear.

TOMS footwear is known for practicing sustainability in how they create their products. They are offering a buy one get one 50% off deal for Earth Day. They’re also known for donating a portion of their profit back into communities that need it.

Makeup brand Physicians Formula is planting a tree for every “butter bronzer” sold in the month of April. It partnered with earthday.org and the canopy project to make it happen.

Lush has handmade cosmetics that are fresh and vegetarian. The company is transparent about its supply chain. For Earth Day, Lush will donate 100% of the profits of their Charity Pot products to local charities and initiatives around the world.

Lowe’s is giving away 500,000 tree saplings for Earth Day. The half-million people have already registered for a tree, but Lowe’s still has plenty of free SpringFest events happening this spring.

