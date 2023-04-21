Conn. (WTNH) — From Earth Day to outdoor deals, there are some great events happening around the state this weekend that won’t cost you much.

First, Shop the Sidewalk Sale in Olde Mistick Village with savings on all kinds of items both Saturday and Sunday. There will be savings on select merchandise on sidewalks, porches, and in stores.

Hamden is having an Earth Day celebration Saturday in Town Center Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be crafts, activities, planting, recycling, and food vendors.

Saturday is also Spring Apple Hunt and Pancake Party at Lyman Orchards. The New England Dairy Mobile Bar will also be handing out free samples and have a cow-milking demo. There is a cost to join the Apple Hunt — which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the details here.

Save the date for an event coming next month: The Housatonic Valley Association invites you to celebrate our watershed. This includes all kinds of competitions, and events and prizes are planned to celebrate the Housatonic River Valley from the Berkshires and Eastern New York through Western Connecticut to Long Island Sound. Check out all they have planned from May 26 to July 4.