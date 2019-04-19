(WTNH) - It's the end of the week and as we approach the Easter holiday, and we are finding some great deals to kick off your weekend!

Take the kids to Newington for a free Easter egg hunt at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be the hunt, snacks and crafts.

Saturday is also the Easter egg roll at Southport Pequot Library. That event will start at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Bring your own hard boiled egg for decorating and relay races.

This weekend kicks off National Park Week and you can get free entrance to parks on Saturday.

That ties in with Earth Day, which is Monday! To encourage recycling, Target is kicking off their car seat trade-in event. You bring in an old car seat to be recycled and get 20% off a new one.

If you have old electronic devices laying around, recycle your old tech at Staples and get a $10 coupon off your next $30 purchase. You have to get there by the 27th though!

Lastly, save up to 40% off this week at Best Buy when you shop their open-box sale. Those are items that may have been opened and returned, but have been inspected to be in good condition. Could be a great steal on an otherwise expensive product if you need something!