Freebie Friday: ‘Eggstravagant’ egg hunts, photos with the Easter Bunny, and gardening giveaways

(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of April, and with Easter around the corner, there are freebies and fun deals to be had.

We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with where to look for money savers.

If you haven’t had the chance to get your photo taken with the Easter bunny – Danbury Fair Mall has an opportunity. You upload your photo online and set it with the bunny virtually. It’s COVID friendly and makes for a nice keepsake.

Check out a free easter egg hunt to go to in West Hartford! It’s at Conard High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Cavalry Church is looking to give away 20,000 eggs filled with candy and toys.

There’s also a free Easter egg hunt ‘eggstravaganza’ hosted by Life by Design in Danbury at Lake Kenosia, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lowes has started its SpringFest and its garden-to-go kits. Start a garden, build a butterfly house or plant a sapling. Register online now for the different giveaways.

And this is one to know about for the future. Not easter related, but in order to help the struggling economy, CT Transit will be free on weekends this summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day! It’s to encourage you to visit small businesses.

And a reminder now that April is here – IHop reward members should’ve gotten a coupon for a free pancake stack. They did the delayed promotion for COVID safety reasons in honor of National Pancake Day.