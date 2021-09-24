Freebie Friday: Fall fairs and festivals with free or low-cost admission

(WTNH) — It’s a great time of year for family activities! Some can be expensive, so we found a few free or lower-cost ideas heading into this first weekend of fall!

Take the kids to the free Fall Festival in Hamden at Brooksvale Park! It’s happening Friday and Saturday at Brooksvale Park, there will be music, food, a kid zone and lots of activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s Family Nature Day at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield Saturday. It’s $6 to get in. Kids under 12 and center members are free. There will be solar viewing, horse-drawn wagon rides, live animals and crafts for the kids.

Friday starts the Bristol Mum Festival. It’s a carnival with a kids zone as well as the car show. Of course, there’s a flower sale, raffles and arts on display. It’s a great time for the whole family, and it goes until Sunday.

And this weekend is the Yankee Doodle Fair in Westport. Now through Sunday, there are carnival rides, a bake sale, games and raffles for the whole family.

Of course, all events are subject to change due to weather or the pandemic. It’s smart to check their social media or web pages ahead of time before you head out.