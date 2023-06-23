(WTNH) — Summer is here, and it’s time to plan out activities for the family. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few free ideas.

If you haven’t already visited the New Britain Museum of American Art — remember, Saturdays are free from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to support from the American Savings Foundation.

New Haven has free movies Wednesday nights in Pitkin Plaza, usually around 8:30 p.m. Check in weekly to find out what they’ll be playing.

Give back to the American Red Cross. They need donations in the summer months, and right now, you’ll get a free $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice if you donate now through June 30.

A great way to find local freebies is to look for free splash pads through your parks and recs; activities and concerts are usually posted at the local library.

Remember, there is an abundance of free hiking at state parks and beaches. You can find them on CTVisit.com.