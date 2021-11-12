Freebie Friday: Farm tours, Health care, and Amazon deals

(WTNH) — From ice cream to health care, if you’re looking to be productive or have some fun with the family on the weekend, here are some Freebie Friday deals.

If you want to take the family to Lyman Orchards in Middletown, be sure to visit The Apple Barrel. You’ll get free soft-serve ice cream with any purchase while supplies last.

Five Killingworth farms are opening their doors to the public for free for the fourth annual farm tour. There will be demonstrations, treats, and local gifts. The tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to be productive or shop for health care? Health Advocate has an ongoing offer of free help with shopping or if you get a denial.

There is a free dental clinic for New London County residents this weekend that you might want to check out. From Friday to Saturday, the Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will have cleaning, extractions, fillings, and more for people 16 and older who are in need. Go to cfdo.org to find available appointments.

Amazon has a deal that is not to be missed. If you buy a $50 gift card right now, you’ll get a $10 credit in your account. You can use the gift card yourself or give it for the holidays.