Freebie Friday: Farm tours, Health care, and Amazon deals

Stretch Your Dollar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — From ice cream to health care, if you’re looking to be productive or have some fun with the family on the weekend, here are some Freebie Friday deals.

If you want to take the family to Lyman Orchards in Middletown, be sure to visit The Apple Barrel. You’ll get free soft-serve ice cream with any purchase while supplies last.

Five Killingworth farms are opening their doors to the public for free for the fourth annual farm tour. There will be demonstrations, treats, and local gifts. The tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to be productive or shop for health care? Health Advocate has an ongoing offer of free help with shopping or if you get a denial.

There is a free dental clinic for New London County residents this weekend that you might want to check out. From Friday to Saturday, the Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will have cleaning, extractions, fillings, and more for people 16 and older who are in need. Go to cfdo.org to find available appointments.

Amazon has a deal that is not to be missed. If you buy a $50 gift card right now, you’ll get a $10 credit in your account. You can use the gift card yourself or give it for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Pet of the Week: Old Yeller

News /

AJ from WPLR's 'Chaz and AJ' spending 24 hours in box for 4th year to raise money for kids toy drive

News /

YouTube pizza enthusiast brings smiles to veterans down on their luck through Operation St. Nicholas

News /

Avelo makes first flight from Tweed to Fort Myers

News /

Consumer goods being impacted by increased inflation

News /

FBI offering $25K reward for information leading to arrest of carjacking, robbery suspect

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss