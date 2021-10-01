Freebie Friday: Fast food deals, Target holiday price-matching and support local for restaurant week

October has arrived and the month is full of money-saving deals as the season change. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday.

Wendy’s is giving out free food every Friday throughout the month of October. All you have to do to get the deal is order a medium fry on their app.

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day! Head into a participating 7-Eleven location and get 10 mini tacos for $1!

Target is officially kicking off holiday shopping this month with a price-matching pledge. Starting Oct. 10, start your shopping and if you see any of your items purchased, drop in price later in the season. They’ll adjust it for you so you can reap the benefits of the savings.

Bloomfield residents get free shredding or small electronic recycling at Town Hall Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until the truck is full. Folks are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item.

This weekend kicks off the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. It’s a six-day event, free for the family to get in and a jam-packed schedule of events that can be fun for all ages.

And it’s a big week to support local, save a little money and try something new! It’s Restaurant Week in Hamden, New Haven and Milford. That means buy one get one deals, fixed menu options and other fun deals.