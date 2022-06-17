Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready to celebrate dad this weekend with some fun and freebies!!



Take dad to a BBQ!

It’s happening at Villano Park in Hamden. It’s free and sponsored by the Hamden Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships council. Enjoy food, games, live music and more on Sunday from 1-3.



What about an adventure?

On Sunday you get a free ticket for dad to climb when you purchase a Father’s Day BOGO at the Adventure Park in Storrs.



Free cookies!

Fathers get a free cookie at insomnia cookies! No purchase necessary. Enjoy that treat on Father’s Day to June 21.



BOGO Pizza

You can buy one pizza, pasta or salad on June 19, Father’s Day, and get one free the next time you visit California Pizza Kitchen. The deal applies to those who dine in and order take-out orders.



And of course…

Remember your time is always free. So, enjoy time with dad or the father figure in your life.



