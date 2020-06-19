Freebie Friday: Father’s Day deals!

This Sunday, it’s all about the dads! And with social distancing measures as they are, restaurants are offering deals and bonus money on gift cards with hope’s he’ll visit in the future or order takeout! We are stretching your dollar with a look at a few.

You’ll get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards to places like Chilis, Panera online and Olive Garden.

If steaks are dad’s thing, Ruth’s Chris is giving a $50 bonus for every $250 spent.

Keeping with steaks, Omaha Steaks is offering great deals online including free shipping and free add-ons depending on the combination you decide on.

Now that salons are open, maybe dad can use a massage. You’ll get a $20 bonus card when you buy an $80 gift card at Massage Envy.

And here’s one for anyone with a sweet tooth! Today is the last day you can get a free slice of cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory when you spend more than $15 through Doordash. Use the promo code “Lunchtreat” at checkout.