Freebie Friday: Festival of Lights, Storytime with Santa, and more

It’s a festive time of year and there are a number of ways to celebrate that doesn’t require reaching into your pocket too deeply. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with what’s happening.

Let’s start with the night of Friday, December 13th. First there’s the Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll at the Plainville Fire Department. There will be caroling, visits from Santa and buggy rides. You may want to call ahead to ensure the weather doesn’t change plans.

Also on Friday, the Festival of Lights at Olde Mistick Village from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There’s expected to be live entertainment and treats.

On Saturday, there’s Storytime with Santa at the Yale bookstore from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Or you can bring your kids to a Michaels craft store from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. where they’ll have all kinds of holiday crafts set up for the kids.

Or maybe you’ll just be focused on that shopping list. The Yale New Haven Hospital auxiliary thrift shop is closing and right now they have free items. Some things for $1. Even mens suits for $5. So that may be a good stop before they close for good on December 20th.