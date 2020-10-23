Freebie Friday: Five things you should never have to pay for

(WTNH)– They say nothing is free but that may mean you’re not looking in the right place! We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with four things you should never pay for at least, that’s according to Money Talks News!

MN says you should never pay for e-books and magazines! That’s because you can find so many for free through libraries. Amazon and Barnes and Noble also sell e-books but offer freebies too from cookbooks to classics.

Speaking of cookbooks, that’s another. There’s an endless supply of recipes online, just be sure to read the reviews so you don’t waste your money on an untested dish.

School is expensive but online courses don’t have to be. Many elite schools like Harvard offer free courses. Money Talks suggests you check with your library too, they may offer classes via linked in or another source.

Genealogy is another one! You can pay a subscription for a service to do it for you, but you can make a family activity out of it by doing it yourself. Money Talks suggests find a grave and the Statue of Liberty- Ellis Island Foundation to get started.

That’s four but here’s another, admission to museums and national parks. There are always free days and active military and family usually get in for free throughout the year.