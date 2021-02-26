Freebie Friday: Five ways you can get free funding from the federal government

As we wrap up America Saves Week, we want to help you boost what’s in your account. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with five ways to get free money from the government, or at least reconnect with money that’s already yours.

If you’ve had a change in career or jumped ship for a new company, it’s possible you left some retirement money behind. Check out the unclaimed pension fund to reconnect with any dollar that is rightfully yours.

Also, be sure to find out if you’re owed any money from the unclaimed property program in our state. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina walks you through how to find out if you are owed money.

Doughroller.net also suggests you also try getting help with a downpayment when it comes time to buy a home. There are a few programs you can look into here in Connecticut that’s compiled on fha.com.

College students! Be sure to be looking for grants to help you pay for school; that’s free money we know you can use. First look for the Pell grant. You will have to fill out the FAFSA form but also check the College Grants Database.

You can also get help with child care expenses if you’re eligible and struggling. Doughroller says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers assistance in the form of the child care and development fund.