Conn. (WTNH) — We’re Stretching Your Dollar with some freebies to make you hungry this week.

National Hamburger Month

Wayback Burgers is celebrating with you. You still have time to get the kids a meal for $2 — that wraps up tomorrow. Triple rewards points with app orders. That’s happening now until May 31. These deals are good on the Wayback app.

Dinner & movies with Applebee’s

How does dinner and a movie sound? The movie part is on Applebee’s. When you spend 25 bucks or more, you will get one free Fandango movie ticket, $50 or more. You’ll get 2, then offer is good until June 12.

Outback Steakhouse honors heroes

And as we get ready for Memorial Day, a day meant to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, Outback Steakhouse is honoring our living heroes. You can receive 10% off any day of the week that goes for service members, veterans, medical workers and first responders.