Freebie Friday: Free activities to help you pass the time in quarantine

This is our last weekend before the state partially reopens, and by now you’ve probably run out of things to do. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with free activities to help you pass some time in quarantine.

These come to us from Share Market Pro. First, you can try some free TV: Hulu, Hallmark movies and Showtime are all offering free trials right now.

How about learning a new skill? Fender Play is offering three months of free guitar, bass or ukulele lessons online.

Or if you like photography, Nikon school online is offering a free class through May 31.

There are some great books you can listen to while you sit outside and enjoy the nice weather. Audible, the audiobook service, is offering a free 30-day trial.

If you need to move more, the Peloton app, Nike training club, and the Gold’s Gym app is offering free classes and workouts right now.

Or if you’re looking to splurge, here’s a freebie for everyone. Coming every Friday through June 28, McDonald’s is dishing out free fries on Friday. You just have to make a $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app. That’s at participating locations.

For all of the free trials, you should note the end time of each – in many cases you’ll be charged if you don’t cancel your trial.